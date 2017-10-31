Sabre reports Q3 beats, in-line guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) reports Q3 results with revenue and EPS beats and in-line guidance. The FY17 outlook puts revenue between $3.54B and $3.62B (consensus: $3.57B) with EPS from $1.31 to $1.45 (consensus: $1.35).

Segment performance: Airline and Hospitality Solutions revenue was up 4.8% on the year to $274.9M with an adjusted EBITDA of $111.7M and about 187M passengers boarded, down 9.4% on the year. Travel Network revenue was up 8.6% to $632M consisting of $589M in Transaction revenue and about $43M in Subscriber revenue.

Cash: Cash from operating activities, $178M (+$9.2M Y/Y); FCF, $102.6M; adjusted capital expenditures, $91.9M. Travel adjusted EBITDA totaled $237.3M.

Press release

Previously: Sabre beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)