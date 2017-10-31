Nautilus slides after cutting guidance

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) falls sharply in premarket trading after missing revenue estimates with its Q3 report.

Retail segment sales were up 16% to $53.5M during the quarter, although weakness with specialty and commercial customers was cited by Nautilus management.

Nautilus cut full-year revenue guidance to a range of $405M to $410M.

SunTrust is already in with a downgrade on Nautilus, lowering its rating to Hold from Buy due to a lack of visibility.

