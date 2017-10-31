Stemline's SL-401 successful in mid-stage BPDCN study; shares ahead 8% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate SL-401 in patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), a rare bone marrow disorder that frequently evolves into acute leukemia.

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a 54% (n=7/13) complete response rate. 86% (n=6/7) of the complete responders have remained relapse-free for more than eight months.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 77% (n=10/13). 46% (n=6/13) were bridged to stem cell transplant following remission on SL-401.

Breakthrough Therapy- and Orphan Drug-tagged SL-401 is a recombinant fusion protein composed of certain domains of the diptheria toxin fused to interleukin 3 (IL3). It is called a targeted therapy because the IL3 seeks out IL3 receptors on cancer stem cells (CSCs), the malignant "seeds" of tumors, and tumor bulk of blood cancers. Binding to the receptors delivers the cytotoxin directly to the cancer cells.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application no later than Q1 2018.

