Kellogg +5% after earnings topper

Kellogg (NYSE:K) jets higher in early action after topping estimates and reiterating full-year guidance.

Revenue growth in the U.S. Specialty segment offset to a degree declines in the U.S. Morning Foods and U.S. Snacks segments.

Operating profit was up 13% Y/Y and the margin rate improved 160 bps as the exit from the U.S. Snacks Direct Store Delivery system factored in.

"Going forward, strong productivity programs give us good visibility into cost savings, and we will continue to transform and drive this business back to top-line growth," says new Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane.

Previously: Kellogg beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)