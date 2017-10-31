Andina Acquisition finds its target

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANDA) has agreed to the acquisition of Lazydays R.V. Center from a group led by Wayzata Investment Partners. Consideration will consist of $85M of cash and 2.9M common shares in the merged company.

Located outside of Tampa on 126 acres, Lazydays operates the world's largest recreational vehicle dealership. The company also has regional dealerships in Tucson, and three spots in Colorado.

Revenue for 2016 totaled $564M, and adjusted EBITDA was $25M.

A dial-in conference call is set for tomorrow at 11 ET.

Noted Seeking Alpha contributor and SPAC specialist Dane Capital gives a thumbs up to the pending deal.