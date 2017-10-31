Mosaic +5.5% following strong Q3, strategic update

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +5.5% premarket after posting much better than expected Q3 earnings and providing a strategic update identifying cumulative cash flow improvements it says will $1B by the end of 2020.

MOS says Q3 operating earnings increased $70M despite a $26M hit in its phosphates business from Hurricane Irma.

During the quarter, MOS sold diammonium phosphate at an average price of $329/metric ton, up slightly from $326 in the year-ago quarter, and its average potash selling price was $182/metric ton, up nearly 14% Y/Y from $160.

For Q4, MOS expects total sales volumes for phosphates of 2.3M-2.6M metric tons vs. 2.5M tons in last year's Q4, and sees total sales volumes for potash of 1.9M-2.2M metric tons vs. 2M tons a year ago.