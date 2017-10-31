Sarepta inks research collaboration with Duke University for use of gene editing technology to restore dystrophin expression in DMD patients

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) signs a research collaboration agreement with Duke University under which it has the option to exclusively license the intellectual property related to the use of gene editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 to restore dystrophin expression in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The company will collaborate with the laboratory of Charles A. Gersbach, Ph.D., to advance the platform and will take the lead on clinical development.

Dr. Gerbach says, “Although early, CRISPR technology represents hope for a large percentage of individuals with DMD. Excising certain exons has the potential to correct a majority of DMD mutations. Toward that goal, we’ve shown in mouse models that we can excise exons from the dystrophin gene, leading to restoration of a functional dystrophin protein and improvements in muscle strength."

Financial terms are not disclosed.