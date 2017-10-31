Freddie Mac set to pass along $4.7B to U.S. after Q3 results

Q3 comprehensive income of $4.65B compared to $1.986B in Q2, with Q3's result boosted by a $2.9B non-agency MBS settlement.

Credit loss provisions of $716M for the quarter vs. a benefit of $422M in Q2, and provisions of $603M in Q3 one year ago.

The company stands ready to pass along this quarter's income to the Treasury, but the FHFA and Treasury have been in discussions about letting the GSEs retain some earnings.

That $4.7B would bring OTCQB:FMCC's total dividends since 2008 to $114.8B.

