AK Steel -5% after surprise Q3 loss; US Steel -4%

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -4.9% premarket after reporting a surprise Q3 loss and slightly lower than expected sales, citing higher raw material costs, particularly for scrap, chrome, zinc and other alloys.

AKS says Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $69.2M vs. analyst consensus estimate of $97.4M.

Q3 flat-rolled steel shipments fell 2% Y/Y to ~1.37M tons, primarily the result of softer automotive market demand, while the average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton rose 2% to $1,021