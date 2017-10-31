HSBC analyst calls Apple a luxury brand; Chinese vendors cut iPhone 8 prices

HSBC reiterates its Buy rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and $193 price target but says, “The brand is just scratching the surface of its retail potential.”

Analyst Erwan Rambourg calls Apple a “luxury stock” on par with Louis Vuitton or Prada and notes that “Consumers are buying the spirit of the brand and the way it makes them feel about themselves and in society.”

In other Apple news, Chinese vendors slash iPhone 8 pricing to move more units due to sluggish sales ahead of Friday’s iPhone X launch.

The discounts range from about 14% to 20% off.

Apple shares are up 0.89% premarket.

