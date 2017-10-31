Sony jumps 11% after forecasting best-ever fiscal year profit

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is up 11% premarket after a Q2 earnings beat where it forecast its best fiscal-year profit ever, with the help of strong sales in televisions, image sensors and its game consoles.

Operating income was 346% to ¥204.2B (about $1.81B) on revenues that grew 22% to ¥2.06T.

It's expecting full-year operating profit of ¥630B, a record number surpassing profits hit during the era of the first PlayStation console by some 20%.

Revenue by segment: Mobile Communications, ¥172B (up 1.9%); Game & Network Services, ¥433.2B (up 35.4%); Imaging Products & Solutions, ¥156.7B (up 15.8%); Home Entertainment & Sound, ¥300.9B (up 28.1%); Semiconductors, ¥228.4B (up 17.9%); Pictures, ¥244B (up 27%); Music, ¥206.6B (up 37.5%); Financial Services, ¥279.2B (up 7.2%).

Operating income by segment: Mobile Communications, -¥2.5B; Game & Network Services, ¥54.8B (up 188.3%); Imaging Products & Solutions, ¥18.9B (up 27%); Home Entertainment & Sound, ¥24.4B (up 38.9%); Semiconductors, ¥49.4B (vs. year-ago loss of ¥4.2B); Pictures, ¥7.7B (up 140%); Music, ¥32.5B (up 96.9%); Financial Services, ¥36.6B (up 9%).

Press Release