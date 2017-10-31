CNBC: Emerson Electric has made multiple offers for Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) +13.7% premarket after CNBC's David Faber says the company has declined multiple takeover offers from Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

EMR's most recent offer for ROK was made in early October for $215/share, valuing the company at more than $27B, split evenly between cash and stock, following a $200/share offer in early August and another a few weeks later, and all were "met with a terse rejection," according to the report.

Faber says an EMR official confirmed the company has made recent offers to purchase ROK but offered no further comment.