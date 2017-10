NVAX +12% on positive analyst rating.

GERN +10% on U.S. Fast Track for imetelstat for MDS.

SNE +10% on Q2 result.

EMAN +5% on signing of a development and licensing agreement with a tier-one consumer electronics company permitting it to use eMagin technology.

STML +9% as SL-401 successful in mid-stage BPDCN study.

ROK +9%.

PLUG +8% on new European deal.

MDLZ +7% on Q3 result.

EXAS +6% on Q3 result.

K +6% on Q3 result.

CGNX +6% on Q3 result.

IDRA +6% .

XNET +6% .

MOS +6% on Q3 result.

RCII +5% on Q3 result.