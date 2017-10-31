Wells Fargo positive on Constellation's marijuana move

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog backs her Outperform rating on Constellations Brands (NYSE:STZ) and keeps it posted as her top pick in the beverage sector.

While Herzog thinks Constellation's underlying business is strong, she also is positive on the company's decision to make a M&A move in the marijuana market by nabbing a stake in Canopy Growth.

"Overall, we think this deal makes a lot of sense—there has been an ongoing concern about the potential negative impact on beer/wine/spirit sales from the state-level legalization of marijuana that has already occurred in the U.S., and this gives STZ a clear first mover advantage in insuring that it remains not just the leading Total Alcohol Beverage Company, but indeed, the Total Alcohol-Marijuana Beverage Company," writes Herzog.

Shares of Constellations Brands are up 39% YTD.