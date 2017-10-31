Ford and Qualcomm to begin connected car road tests

Ford (NYSE:F) and Qulacomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are set to begin road tests of new connected car technology, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Testing will begin later this year on designated public roads close to San Diego. The program will see cars communicate with each other and roadside infrastructure through C-V2X cellular-based technology. Ford will supply the cars equipped with the next-gen autonomous features.

"We hope to see some level of deployment in the mid- to late-2019 time frame," says Qualcomm automotive exec Nakul Duggal.