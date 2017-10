Steve Madden (SHOO -6.4% ) reports same-store retail sales declined 3.8% in Q3.

Wholesale net sales grew 8.7% to $376.9M

Retail gross margin down 60 bps to 59.3%.

Gross margin in the wholesale business was flat at 33.9%.

Gross margin rate down 20 bps to 37.6%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales +20 bps to 23.7%.

Operating margin rate slipped 80 bps to 14.8%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: +9% to +11%; GAAP EPS: $2.03 to $2.09; Adjusted EPS: $2.18 to $2.24.