IPG Photonics +1.4% after solid Q3 beat, raised guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is up 1.4% out of today's open after posting a Q3 earnings beat and boosting full-year guidance to its strongest revenue growth in six years despite Chinese seasonality.

Operating income was up 70% and net income up 67% on revenues that grew 48%. Materials processing sales rose 52% that made up 95% of total sales.

Gross margin was up to 57.2% from a year-ago 54.4%.

High-power laser sales were up 60% with growth in cutting and welding applications, and QCW laser sales rose 104% on the strength of consumer electronics.

For Q4, it's guiding to EPS of $1.55-$1.80 (vs. consensus for $1.57) and revenue growth of 18-27%, to $330M-$355M (above consensus for $326.7M). For the full year it sees revenue growth of 37-39% (up from a previous 32-34% growth forecast).

Conference call to come today at 10 a.m. ET.

Press Release