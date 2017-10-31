TiGenix addresses Cx601 application issues in meeting with EMA committee, CHMP opinion expected in December

TiGenix NV (TIG) reports that it has provided responses to the Day 180 LIst of Outstanding Issues related to its European marketing application seeking approval for lead candidate Cx601 for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients. The information was delivered yesterday during a meeting with the EMA's Committee for Advanced Therapies.

The company says an opinion from the advisory group Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) could come in mid-December.

Previously: TiGenix provides regulatory update on Cx601 EU MAA procedure (May 31)