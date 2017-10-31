Scana Chairman/CEO Marsh to retire; Addison to take top spot on Jan. 1

Scana (SCG -1.4% ) says Chairman and CEO Kevin Marsh will retire as CEO of Scana and South Carolina Electric & Gas, and Stephen Byrne will retire as Senior VP of Scana and COO of SCE&G, effective on Jan. 1.

Lead Independent Director Maybank Hagood will become Non-Executive Chairman and current CFO Jimmy Addison will become Scana's new CEO; at SCE&G, Keller Kissam will become President and COO, and Iris Griffin will be the new CFO.

Marsh has served as Chairman and CEO for six years and has worked for the company since 1984.