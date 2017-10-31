Verastem on track for duvelisib NDA in Q1 2018, to include accelerated approval request for follicular lymphoma; shares ahead 3%

Based on FDA feedback, Verastem's (VSTM +3.3% ) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for duvelisib will include requests for full approval for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and accelerated approval for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

The company expects to submit the NDA in Q1 2018.

Duvelisib is a dual inhibitor of two enzymes called phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma. Both are associated with the growth and survival of malignant B cells and T cells.

