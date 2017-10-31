Stocks mixed at the open; consumer staples show early strength

Stocks are little changed in early trading as earnings continue to pour in and the Fed kicks off its two-day meeting, with its latest policy decision scheduled to cross the wires tomorrow afternoon; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

European markets edge higher, with France's CAC +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% , while Germany's DAX is closed; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled flat, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In earnings news, Under Armour -14.5% after missing revenue estimates and cutting its earnings guidance in half, and Qualcomm -7.4% after WSJ reported that Apple is considering dropping the company's components from future iPhones and iPads.

Most sectors are trading relatively flat, but the consumer staples sector ( +0.6% ) is off to a strong start thanks to better than expected earnings from Mondelez ( +6.6% ) and Kellogg ( +8% ).

In U.S. Treasurys, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is unchanged at 2.37%, while the two-year yield is up 2 bps at 1.58%.