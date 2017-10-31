American Tower -1.6% as profits, FFO miss slightly

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has declined 1.6% in early going after its Q3 earnings where profits and funds from operations were light despite in-line revenues.

Revenues rose 11% overall, with nearly all in property revenues that rose 10.5% (to $1.655B). Net income rose 27% to $335M.

EBITDA gained 13.7% to $1.04B (beating an expected $1.03B). Adjusted funds from operations, meanwhile, rose 16.6% to $748M.

For the full year, it sees total property revenue of $6.51B-$6.58B (14.6% growth at the midpoint), net income of $1.34B-$1.38B (40% growth, vs. consensus for $1.29B), EBITDA of $4.07B-$4.11B (15% growth, vs. consensus for $4.09B) and adjusted FFO of $2.87B-$2.91B (16% growth, vs. consensus for $2.898B).

