Corbus nabs new U.S. patent covering lead candidate anabasum

The USPTO issues a new patent (No. 9,801,849) to Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP -1.4% ) covering the use of pharmaceutical compositions containing anabasum, its lead inflammatory disease candidate. The patent will be in effect through 2034.

Anabasum, also in development for cystic fibrosis and diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, is an oral synthetic endocannabinoid-mimetic that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. Activating CB2 triggers biochemical pathways that halt fibrosis and inflammation.

