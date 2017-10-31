2018 to be big year for bank stocks - Morgan Stanley

"[The] wheels are set in motion for deregulation," says Betsy Graseck, noting Trump pick and deregulation friend Randy Quarles now at the Fed, and also bank-friendly Jay Powell on track to be the next chairman.

Should some sort of tax cut actually be passed that would be "icing on the cake," adds Graseck.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), she says, could lead the way.

Source: Bloomberg's Felice Maranz

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, UYG, KBE, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IAT, IYG, KBWB, QABA, FXO, SEF, KBWR, RYF, FINU, DPST, FINZ, RWW, WDRW, FAZZ, JHMF, FTXO, FNCF