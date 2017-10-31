Investors punish Steven Madden for weak profit guidance

Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO -6.7% ) are down sharply after Q3 results disappoint.

On the conference call, management reworked the "challenging" retail environment theme and pointed to a negative impact from the U.S. hurricanes.

Investors are focused on the full-year profit guidance from Steven Madden that came in below expectations, $2.03-$2.09 vs. $2.25 consensus. There's also some wide backlash in the footwear sector from weak Under Armour earnings.

