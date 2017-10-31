Tableau and GE announce aviation data partnership

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and GE Aviation’s Digital Solutions (NYSE:GE) announce an agreement to provide visual analytics to commercial and military airline customers.

GE will provide its industrial data focused Predix platform while Tableau provides advanced visual analytics capabilities.

GE has 35K engines that produce 100M flight records each year, which amounts to over 1M TB of data per day.

Tableau Software shares are up 1.3% .

