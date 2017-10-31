India's PayPal eyes U.S. counterpart

Backed by players like Alibaba and Softbank, India's Paytm (260M users in India) has its eyes on the U.S., says company founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The Paytm app was launched in Canada in March, and is being used as a testing ground for the U.S. The customer base so far is small, but the average transaction size is larger than that in India.

Helping Paytm in India, of course, was the government last year invalidating the vast majority of currency in circulation, leaving cash-strapped consumers to turn to the company's services.

Source: Gaurav Raghuvanshi at the WSJ