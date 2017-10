Retail on watch after magic wears off at Under Armour

Under Armour (UAA, UA) is down 16% after once again lowering revenue expectations due chiefly to challenges in North America. Though Under Armour says the upgrading of its IT system impacted Q3 sales, analysts are warning that the company is facing some larger issues. In a nutshell, consumer trends have turned against Under Armour to a degree and rivals such as Adidas have encroached into its territory.

UA aftershocks: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) -1.7% , Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE:WWW) -1.7% , Caleres (NYSE:CAL) -3.3% , Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) -1.3% , Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) -2.2% , DSW (NYSE:DSW) -1.9% , Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) -3.2% , Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) -2.1% , Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) -1% , Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) -1% , Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) -2.5% .