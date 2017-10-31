XO Group +2.5% as local ads drive Q3 profit beat

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) is up 2.5% after a profit beat in Q3 earnings on revenues that grew nearly 10% on the strength of local advertising.

Net income was $3.3M and EPS rose to $0.13 from a year-ago $0.07.

"Our products are performing. Our local sales are accelerating. And we are about to launch some of our most exciting marketplace features yet," says CEO Mike Steib.

Revenue breakout: National online advertising, $8.8M (down 1%); Local online advertising, $20.1M (up 18.1%); Transactions, $7.95M (up 11.9%); Publishing and other, $3.3M (down 9.3%).

Cash and equivalents came to $100.8M as of Sept. 30.

It's set long-term financial targets of double-digit revenue growth, gross margins of 90-95%, and EBITDA margins of 20%.

Press Release