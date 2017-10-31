Investors bid Mattel back down

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) are down 8.83% as the volatile trading on the toy stock continues.

D.A. Davidson issued a note to clients in which it said that it doesn't believe the company is a likely target of a major acquirer due its high debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

NPD Group is also out with a warning on the level of promotional activity around Black Friday toy promotions.

Previously: Mattel -17% after earnings dud, dividend suspension (Oct. 26)

Previously: Mattel +9% as takeover scenario bandied around (Oct. 30)