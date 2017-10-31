Citius Pharma's Mino-Lok Fast Track'd in U.S.; shares ahead 15%

Thinly traded nano cap Citius Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CTXR +14.5% ) is up on a healthy 28x surge in volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for Mino-Lok for the adjunctive treatment of catheter-related bloodstream infection.

Phase 3-stage Mino-Lok is an antibiotic lock solution designed to eliminate the need to remove and replace a central venous catheter due to infection.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.