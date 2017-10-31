Mylan leads generic drug maker selloff on expanded state probe into generic drug pricing; shares down 8%

Some generic drug makers are under pressure in apparent response to the decision by 45 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia to expand its investigation into alleged collusion to fix drug prices.

Under earlier settlement agreements, former Heritage Pharma CEO Jeff Glazer and former President Jason Malek are cooperating with investigators. Both pleaded guilty in January to conspiring with others in the production and sale of certain generic products, including doxycycline hyclate and glyburide.

Mylan NV (MYL -8% ) was the top producer of a high-priced delay-release version of doxycycline hyclate, an antibiotic also made by Heritage. Apparently, President Rajiv Malik is a target in the probe.