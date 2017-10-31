Solid earnings power rally in food stocks

The food sector is outperforming on the day after a healthy plate of earnings was dished out, headlined by Kellogg (K +5.3%) and Mondelez International (MDLZ +5.4%).
Other gainers include Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +2.5%), Sanderson Farms (SAFM +2.1%), Lancaster Colony (LANC +2.3%), Kraft Heinz (KHC +1.7%), Pinnacle (PF +1.3%), Post Holdings (POST +0.6%), Lamb Weston (LW +0.9%), Campbell Soup (CPB +2.3%), General Mills (GIS +2.3%), Farmer Bros. (FARM +2.7%), J.M. Smucker (SJM +2.2%), Flowers Foods (FLO +1.5%), B&G Foods (BGS +0.8%), Treehouse Foods (THS +1.2%) and Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +2%).
Bloomberg reports that the S&P Supercomposite Packaged Food Index is showing its biggest gain in 16 months.
