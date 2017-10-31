Solid earnings power rally in food stocks

The food sector is outperforming on the day after a healthy plate of earnings was dished out, headlined by Kellogg (K +5.3% ) and Mondelez International (MDLZ +5.4% ).

Other gainers include Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +2.5% ), Sanderson Farms (SAFM +2.1% ), Lancaster Colony (LANC +2.3% ), Kraft Heinz (KHC +1.7% ), Pinnacle (PF +1.3% ), Post Holdings (POST +0.6% ), Lamb Weston (LW +0.9% ), Campbell Soup (CPB +2.3% ), General Mills (GIS +2.3% ), Farmer Bros. (FARM +2.7% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM +2.2% ), Flowers Foods (FLO +1.5% ), B&G Foods (BGS +0.8% ), Treehouse Foods (THS +1.2% ) and Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +2% ).

Bloomberg reports that the S&P Supercomposite Packaged Food Index is showing its biggest gain in 16 months.

