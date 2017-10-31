Rockwell Automation confirms rejection of Emerson takeover proposals

Rockwell Automation (ROK +4.7% ) confirms it recently rejected an unsolicited proposal from Emerson (EMR -3.5% ) received on Oct. 10 to acquire the company for $215/share in cash and stock; ROK resumes trading after a halt following CNBC's premarket report of the offer.

ROK says it also rejected an unsolicited proposal from EMR on Aug. 2 to buy the company for $200/share, again roughly half in cash and half in shares.

ROK says it is "confident in the company's strategic direction and our ability to continue delivering superior levels of growth and value creation."

EMR also confirms it made a private offer to ROK that was rejected, and says no discussions are currently ongoing.