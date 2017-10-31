DRAM and NAND companies up after Samsung's record earnings

Leading NAND and DRAM companies are trading up following Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) record earnings.

Samsung reports semiconductor division operating income of 9.96T won with plans for 29.5T won in capital spending in the chip unit this year.

The spending can help Samsung increase production capacity, which would create a better balance between supply and demand.

Increased production will drive down prices, but would help Samsung maintain its dominance in the memory market, according to DRAMeXchange.

The larger competitors, also flush with cash for production expansions, can benefit from Samsung’s lowered prices as it evens the playing field for those unable to charge Samsung-level prices.

DRAM and NAND companies benefiting from the news: Micron (MU +6% ), Intel (INTC +2.9% ), and Western Digital / SanDisk (WDC +4.1% ).

