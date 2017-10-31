WPP again trims sales forecast amid broad ad slowdown

WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY) has trimmed its annual sales forecast for the third time this year, and the second time in three months, now saying it sees "broadly flat" like-for-like revenue growth as well as growth in net sales and operating margin.

A dim forecast from WPP in late August pummeled ad agency stocks (two rivals dropped 6% and WPP fell 11.5% ). Today, the sector is on the rise: WPPGY +3.4% ; Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) up 0.8% ; Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) +1% ; Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) +1.7% .

“The traditional view that innovation and branding is critically important is coming under focus from the zero-based budgeters and activists,” says WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, who reiterated that Facebook and Google weren't threats to the company's business.

For the third quarter, the company's weakest performance came from North America, where comparable net sales dropped 4.9%; the UK was its strongest, with comparable net sales up 2%.