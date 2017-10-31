Popular jumps 10% after Q3 results, BITG upgrades

The company appeared to "kitchen sink" the quarter, says BTIG's Mark Palmer, noting the booking of $66.4M in hurricane-related losses and a $37M charge on its U.S. taxi medallion portfolio.

The good part is this creates a new, lower baseline, and the stock is cheap, trading at about 0.75% of tangible book value (which actually rose during the quarter). Solid credit quality and about $2B in excess capital are also nice.

Palmer upgrades to Buy with $46 price target - that's about 35% upside from last nigh's close.

BPOP today is up 9.65% to $37.39.

Also moving higher: First Bancorp (FBP +5.4% ), and OFG Bancorp (OFG +4.1% ).

Previously: Popular EPS of $0.19 (Oct. 31)