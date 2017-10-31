SoCal Edison sees electrification as key to meet tough state climate goals

Southern California Edison (EIX +0.1% ) unveils a strategic framework for how the state can comply with new law that requires greenhouse gas emissions to be cut 40% from 1990 levels by 2030.

SoCalEd says its plan calls for increased use of large-scale, carbon-free generation such as wind, solar and large hydroelectric power plants to at least 80% of electricity delivered to customers, continued use of distributed rooftop solar and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

Among the targets the company suggests need to be reached by 2030 include adding 10 GW of energy storage and developing another 30 GW of renewable energy.

EIX CEO Pedro Pizarro says that while reaching the greenhouse gas reduction goal will need an all-out effort, the cost to utility customers should be manageable, requiring a 2% annual increase in power prices for more renewable energy and electric charging stations, as well as investing in a better grid.