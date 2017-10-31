Bioverativ's Eloctate demonstrates positive effect on joints in hemophilia A patients; shares up 1%

Bioverativ (BIVV +0.7% ) and commercialization partner Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:BIOVF) announce positive long-term results from a 47-subject multiyear open-label extension study, ASPIRE, assessing the effect on joint health from prophylactic treatment of ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein] in patients with hemophilia A. Interim data were just published in the journal Haemophilia.

Preliminary results showed continuous improvement in joint health over almost a three-year period with preventative treatment with ELOCTATE regardless of prior treatment regimen or severity of joint damage. Hemophilia A patients with poor joint health experienced the most dramatic improvements.

Debilitating joint damage, caused by frequent bleeding into joints over time, is one of the most common complications for hemophilia sufferers.

ELOCTATE is a recombinant clotting factor therapy that employs Fc fusion technology to extend circulation in the body. It marketed by Bioverative in the U.S., Japan, Canada and certain other countries. Sobi has marketing rights in Europe and certain other countries.