Statoil eyes New York power purchase agreement by year-end 2018

Statoil (STO -1.3% ) seeks to sign a power purchase agreement with a U.S. utility to develop an offshore wind power project off New York by the end of 2018, a senior VP tells Reuters.

STO won a lease sale of more than 79K acres offshore New York, which potentially could be used to develop up to a 1 GW capacity wind power park, by bidding $42.5M last December.

After building the world’s first floating wind power park off Scotland this year, STO also is looking at more opportunities in Japan as well as California and Hawaii, the exec says.