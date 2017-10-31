GGP and Macerich lead mall/shopping center names lower

GGP (GGP -4.4%) matched consensus, but missed RBC's Wes Golladay's forecast by a penny per share, and also questions "the narrative" of 3-4% H2 growth in NOI when Q3 NOI growth was just 2%.
Positives to take away would be the company's Q3 financing activity and share repurchases.
Golladay rates the stock an Outperform.
Also a bull on GGP, BTIG's James Sullivan says the quarter missed his estimate by $0.02.
Macerich (MAC -2.6%) missed Q3 estimates by a penny, and the midpoint of full-year FFO per share guidance ($3.95) was also $0.01 shy.
Also reporting was Brixmor Property (BRX -2.6%), and that company trimmed FFO and NOI growth guidance.
Simon Property (SPG -1.6%), Weingarten Realty (WRI -1.2%), Taubman Centers (TCO -1.4%), PREIT (PEI -2.4%), Kimco (KIM -2.6%), CBL (BL +1.7%), Washington Prime (WPG -0.6%)