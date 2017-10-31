Reuters: Several groups vying for Petrobras Brazil gas pipeline

French energy company Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Brazilian investment firm Pátria Investimentos, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and P-E firm EIG Global Energy Partners are among 20 groups interested in acquiring a controlling stake in a gas pipeline network owned by Petrobras (PBR +0.9% ), Reuters reports.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which bought a minority stake in another gas pipeline network from PBR last year, also is analyzing the investment, according to the report.

PBR reportedly will receive a first round of non-binding proposals by the end of November for a 90% stake in Transportadora Associada de Gás, which owns 4,500 km of natural gas pipelines in northeast Brazil.

The sale of TAG is part of a program of asset sales with a $21B target in 2017-18, as PBR seeks to reduce its $95B debt pile.

Separately, PBR discloses it has begun talks with BP to form a strategic partnership in areas such as oil exploration and production, refining, gas transportation and trading and other operations.