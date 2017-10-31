Rhythm Pharma's setmelanotide shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in Bardet-Biedl syndrome; shares ahead 5%

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' (RYTM +4.5% ) setmelanotide in patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) showed a positive effect. The data are being presented at ObesityWeek 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Four of five morbidly obese BBS patients received daily injections of setmelanotide for 52 weeks. Within 6 - 19 weeks of initiation, four experienced weight loss of almost 10% to over 12%. The drug was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

The study is ongoing. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the primary completion date is September 2018.

BBS is a rare inherited disorder characterized by obesity, vision loss, extra toes or fingers and hypogonadism.

Setmelanotide binds to and activates receptors in the brain's hypothalamus called MC4 that are thought to play a key role in the regulation of appetite. In addition to suppressing appetite, setmelanotide increases energy expenditure in obese people without increasing heart rate or blood pressure.