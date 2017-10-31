Hershey CEO open to M&A

New Hershey (HSY +0.6% ) CEO Michele Buck isn't hesitant about talking M&A.

“I’m very open to mergers and acquisitions. I see them playing a key role in our growth agenda going forward,” Buck tells Fortune.

"We’ve an opportunity with mergers and acquisitions to go into spaces where our brands currently can’t travel. And that will be one way we grow," she adds.

The price of a potential acquisition will be important to Hershey, says Buck, as is making sure the company is on trend with consumers.

Full Fortune interview (video)