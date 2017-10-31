Denny’s establishes new $400M credit facility and increases share repurchase authorization

Denny’s Corporation (DENN +2.3% ) entered into a new five-year $40M revolving credit facility, replacing a $325M revolving line of credit.

Borrowings under the new credit facility will bear a tiered interest rate, which is based on the Company’s consolidated leverage ratio and is initially set at LIBOR plus 200 basis points.

The Board of Directors also approved a new multi-year share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of an additional $200M of its common stock, in addition to repurchases previously authorized.

