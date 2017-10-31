AeroCentury to acquire Jetfleet

AeroCentury (ACY) announces that it signed an agreement to acquire JetFleet Holding Corp. in a cash and stock deal.

JetFleet has managed the company’s operations and aircraft portfolio since AeroCentury’s founding in 1997.

The current management agreement between JMC and the company was entered into in 2015 and is due to end in 2025.

Under the terms of the deal, JetFleet shareholders will receive $3.5M in cash and 129,286 shares of the stock.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2018.

Source: Press Release