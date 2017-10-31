AK Steel -21% as earnings call outlines weaker outlook, higher cost

AK Steel (AKS -20.7% ) plunges as much as 21%, the most intraday since November 2012, to a 52-week low following disappointing Q3 earnings and its conference call where a gloomy Q4 outlook outlined weaker shipments and higher maintenance.

AKS forecasts marginally lower flat-rolled prices in Q4, sees auto shipments slightly lower Q/Q and expects lower shipments in infrastructure and manufacturing in the quarter.

AKS also sees planned Q4 outages totaling ~$50M vs. just $8M in Q3 but expects to recover higher costs with higher pricing in Q4.

On a potential equity raise, AKS says it will wait for the opportune time and continue to monitor the market.

Other steel names also are lower: X -5.2% , STLD -1.1% , CMC -1.1% , NUE -0.9% .

Source: Bloomberg First Word