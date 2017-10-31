AstraZeneca and Incyte team up in lung cancer study

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.8% ) and Incyte (INCY -0.2% ) expand their clinical collaboration with a new Phase 3 study assessing the combination of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and epacadostat in patients with locally advanced (Stage III) unresectable non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemo concurrent with radiotherapy.

The co-funded trial should commence in H1 2018.

The companies began their partnership in May 2014.

Durvalumab is a PD-L1 inhibitor. Epacadostat inhibits an enzyme called IDO1 which suppresses the immune system and helps cancer cells avoid detection by cancer-killing immune cells.