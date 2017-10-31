Nevada casino gaming win up 3% in September

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 3.25% Y/Y in September to $979.9M. The Las Vegas mass shooting incident occurred on October 1 so the impact wasn't included in the total.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 4.67% to $568M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue was flat at $49.25M.

Total slots revenue increased 1.6% to $595.5M during the month off a win percentage of 6.39% (down from 7.00% in August).

Games and tables revenue increased 5.9% to $384.4M off a win percentage of 14%. The win at sports books was up 8% to $44.4M off a win percentage of 8%.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Nevada-related stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.6% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.2% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +5.2% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +2.3% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.9% ), Full House Resorts (FLL -0.4% ) and Red Rocks Resorts (RRR +0.5% ).

Related ETF: BJK.