Nevada casino gaming win up 3% in September

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 3.25% Y/Y in September to $979.9M. The Las Vegas mass shooting incident occurred on October 1 so the impact wasn't included in the total.
Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 4.67% to $568M during the month, while downtown LV casino revenue was flat at $49.25M.
Total slots revenue increased 1.6% to $595.5M during the month off a win percentage of 6.39% (down from 7.00% in August).
Games and tables revenue increased 5.9% to $384.4M off a win percentage of 14%. The win at sports books was up 8% to $44.4M off a win percentage of 8%.
Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)
Nevada-related stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.6%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.2%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +5.2%), MGM Resorts (MGM +2.3%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.9%), Full House Resorts (FLL -0.4%) and Red Rocks Resorts (RRR +0.5%).
