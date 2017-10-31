Glencore plans to withdraw shares from Hong Kong, citing lack of trading

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it will withdraw its Hong Kong listing, a blow to the financial hub that has had a hard time luring international companies to go public.

The company cites the lack of trading at the hub; since its May 2011 listing, only 0.3% of its share register were for HK-listed shares, it said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong withdrawal is expected to become effective on Jan. 31, 2018; it will not affect trading of Glencore’s stock in London and Johannesburg.